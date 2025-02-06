BLATANT ABUSE OF GOVERNMENT POWER! | Where is Trump?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yanasa TV
Feb 5, 2025 As A Man Thinketh PODCAST - Making Sense of Agriculture and Society
Maude GoFund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-m...
Buffalo Wool Gear at Yanasa Trading Co https://yanasatradingco.com/collectio...
Bison Tallow Skin Care at Yanasa Trading Co
https://yanasatradingco.com/collectio...
You can send a check to:
The Maude Legal Fund
c/o First Interstate Bank
PO Box 98
New Underwood, S.D. 57761