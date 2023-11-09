BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Speed Dating for Cannabis Businesses at Interchange
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
69 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 11/09/2023

In this episode, we interview Greg James, publisher of Marijuana Venture magazine and host of Interchange- which is like speed dating for cannabis producers, processors, and retailer.


Greg shares his insights on the cannabis industry, including its complexities, inventory issues, and the most underreported topic of 2023.


This episode provides valuable insights into the evolving cannabis industry, offering listeners a closer look at its challenges, innovations, and exciting prospects.


Summary:

00:00 - intro

01:12 - Interchange's inspiration

03:25 - intricacies within the industry

05:25 - cannabis industry overview

09:13 - Inventory issues

11:39 - Most underreported topic of 2023

14:43 - Cannabis Cups & High Times

16:25 - The future of cannabis

18:07 - is California king?

20:47 - mold & mites, oh my!

22:51 - consistent quality bud

24:44 - Interchange

25:52 - outro


Guest:

Greg James, Publisher, Marijuana Venture & Host of Interchange

https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-james-949a931


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode XXX The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


Keywords:

News, Business, Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Investing, Stocks, RoboAdvisor, Day Trading, Money, stock markket, crypto, futures, options, equities,


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

Keywords
cannabiseventsmarijuana
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy