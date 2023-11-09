Speed Dating for Cannabis Businesses at Interchange

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we interview Greg James, publisher of Marijuana Venture magazine and host of Interchange- which is like speed dating for cannabis producers, processors, and retailer.
Greg shares his insights on the cannabis industry, including its complexities, inventory issues, and the most underreported topic of 2023.
This episode provides valuable insights into the evolving cannabis industry, offering listeners a closer look at its challenges, innovations, and exciting prospects.
Summary:
00:00 - intro
01:12 - Interchange's inspiration
03:25 - intricacies within the industry
05:25 - cannabis industry overview
09:13 - Inventory issues
11:39 - Most underreported topic of 2023
14:43 - Cannabis Cups & High Times
16:25 - The future of cannabis
18:07 - is California king?
20:47 - mold & mites, oh my!
22:51 - consistent quality bud
24:44 - Interchange
25:52 - outro
Guest:
Greg James, Publisher, Marijuana Venture & Host of Interchange
https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-james-949a931
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode XXX The #TalkingHedge...
Your Favorite Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
