Muslim "Elyas" "PUBLIC JERK" (DOXXING) towards Christian-Apologetics -Why?
Nicodemus Serpico
Nicodemus Serpico
18 views • 05/08/2023

Muslims can be ruthless, especially when confronted with the truth, particularly when that truth is coming from Christians; so be wary, and be prepared to either nip their assaults in the bud, or counter it well so as to deter them from doing it again! 

Their Q-ran, culture, rhetoric and history are littered with horrendous offenses, and they/them (Legion) further empower that.  It is therefore up to us to end it, either by killing them with kindness (the Christian way), or rebuking them (cut off/pluck out/dust your feet of them) with absolute faith that the Lord has already prevailed against the gates of Hell!  +++ 


Otherwise, they will evidently continue to pose a threat, to All. 


In the meanwhile, you can catch this livestream in its entirety here:

 



• Apologetics "Supe...  

And support Reasoned Answers' efforts here:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...


Or support my own ongoing works on this platform and others:

https://www.patreon.com/NicodemusSerpico

As well as written works that really need to get out there, STAT

https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-be-hue-...


Thank you for your support and prayers, and keep fighting the GOOD fight..!

"Blessed are those who endure unto the end."  ~Matthew 24:13

islamdoxxinghadithtaqiagrooming-gangs
