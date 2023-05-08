Muslim "Elyas" "PUBLIC JERK" (DOXXING) towards Christian-Apologetics -Why?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Muslims can be ruthless, especially when confronted with the
truth, particularly when that truth is coming from Christians; so be wary, and
be prepared to either nip their assaults in the bud, or counter it well so as
to deter them from doing it again!
Their Q-ran, culture, rhetoric and history are littered with horrendous offenses, and they/them (Legion) further empower that. It is therefore up to us to end it, either by killing them with kindness (the Christian way), or rebuking them (cut off/pluck out/dust your feet of them) with absolute faith that the Lord has already prevailed against the gates of Hell! +++
Otherwise, they will evidently continue to pose a threat, to All.
In the meanwhile, you can catch this livestream in its entirety here:
• Apologetics "Supe...
And support Reasoned Answers' efforts here:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
Or support my own ongoing works on this platform and others:
https://www.patreon.com/NicodemusSerpico
As well as written works that really need to get out there, STAT
https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-be-hue-...
Thank you for your support and prayers, and keep fighting the GOOD fight..!
"Blessed are those who endure unto the end." ~Matthew 24:13