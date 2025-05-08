❗️New US thermonuclear bomb ready this month - $21 billion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ New US thermonuclear bomb ready this month
"NNSA anticipates achieving the first production unit for the B61-13 later this month," NNSA Acting Administrator Teresa Robbins said at a congressional hearing.
The US has allocated $21 billion for the production of new nuclear warheads in fiscal year 2025.