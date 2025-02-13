The revelations about USAID’s vast spending is coming at the public like water flowing from a fire hydrant. It is too much to drink in. The little bit average citizens are processing confirms what tens of millions of citizens suspected for decades. Public money is used to finance far-left agendas, financially reward obedient bureaucrats, and to crush conservative-leaning news organizations and prevent them from telling the truth. Nevertheless, Twitter, Truth Social, and other platforms are teeming with news and videos about fraud and waste in U.S. government spending.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/13/2025





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/pentagon-gave-reuters-news-9-million-for-social-engineering-deception-study





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf