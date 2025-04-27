BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dark Moon Reading 27 April 2025
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
63 views • 4 months ago

SkyView Astrology

Dark Moon Reading 27 April 2025

by Katharina Bless


We have a balancing situation here again in the time quality and the start of a new cycle of the solar year.


Those who are interested to learn sky view astrology can find all the details here:

https://buymeacoffee.com/silverdove/skyview-astrology-line-workshop

The workshop will be recorded and you will receive a link to watch it, in case you miss a session, you can listen to it later.



Please check out the additional information and images/links I mentioned in my blog https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

You find the charts there and some images specific related to the topic I was talking about.


For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:

A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution

 https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/

Are stars influencing us?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaY-ede97Hk&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=44

Info and reading 17 Oct 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1-1MGUi1Jw&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=18

First video reading 18 March 22 with intro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4WuctleggQ&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=1


Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings


You can contact me through:

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

   Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

   Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17



astrologyreadinghoroscopedark moonreal star constellations
