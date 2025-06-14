Iran Strikes Back | ICE Riots | No Kings Protest | Michael Tait Allegations Rock Christian Music

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! Tel Aviv has been hit by Iran in retaliation over Israel's preemptive strikes to curtail Iran's nuclear program. What did Trump know? Who is behind the ICE riots protesting immigration enforcement? Who is funneling dark money into the left's No Kings Protest that is supposedly in response to Trump's military parade on Saturday, June 14th. The Christian music world was hit with fresh allegations that DCTalk and Newsboys frontman Michael Tait's abusive behavior extended to drugging and molesting minors. Lots to cover this week ya'll! Buckle up! Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/iran-strikes-back-against-israel/
