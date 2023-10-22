© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED: Only 33% of BLM’s $90M in Donations Helped Charitable Foundations
Patrick Bet-David and Bob Woodson discuss how the Black Lives Matter organization scammed people and took millions of dollars.
▶ PBD Podcast | Episode 317
