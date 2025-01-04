Pure Words No Liars Allowed

Pure Words

You guys ever buy a ladder and notice all the stickers on it? Each one of those stickers represents a law suit?

300-pound capacity, Don’t use the top two steps! Don’t stack ladders.

Do not use an aluminum ladder to work of electrical equipment!

Do not reach beyond the side rails, only use of lever surfaces!

Car or house contract

Once again, each box that you have to initial represents a law suit, you can’t say I didn’t know if you initialed the box.

When was the last time you were online and had to check the “I AGREE” box, did you read all 152 pages with a magnifying glass?

You know that God is not that way, He tells You exactly what you need to know, straight up with no stickers or fine print involved.

Psalm 12:6 The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.

If You read The Bible cover to cover God tells you exactly what you are, a sinner, He also tells you the penalty is death and eternity in a lake of fire, no if’s, ands, or buts, straight up truth. This is exactly what will happen to you.

He also tells You what He did to save you from that death penalty, He sent His Son to die on a cross in your place, if you will repent, accept the Son, He will save you, period, no stickers and no fine print, no boxed to check.

1Jn 1:5 This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.