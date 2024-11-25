BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The advance of our armor group following the artillery preparation & work of the assault troops
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 6 months ago

✨Kurakhove direction, assault on Ilyinka✨

Part 2: The advance of our armor group following the artillery preparation and the work of the assault troops

(Part 1) 

The 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division  is storming the settlement on armored vehicles. The "super grills" that delivered the assault troops to the enemy strongholds are visible.

The scale of the enemy's engineering work is impressive - the AFU are hastily digging in, trying to slow down our rapid advance. Assault units of the Russian Armed Forces, under enemy airstrikes, immediately take the enemy's trenches and clear them. Overall control of the battle is carried out from drones. The video shows fragments from the body cameras of our troops.


The meticulously planned attack allowed our infantry to clear the enemy positions, and the equipment was withdrawn in an orderly manner to avoid becoming a stationary target for the enemy. The high level of coordination and competent organization of the offensive actions of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division cannot but inspire admiration.

To be continued.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy