Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lady Pray! War will Spread, Two Great Powers will be Involved! Make Supplies now
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
62 views
Published a month ago

Servants of Christ


Jan 14, 2024


A Message given by our Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz De Maria


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website

Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#jesuschrist #ourlady #virginmary #war #china #america #usa


Our Lady: Pray! War will Spread, Two Great Powers will be Involved! Make Supplies now


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yE4h-rzzAF4

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website

Keywords
warspreadsuppliesluz de mariaworld warvirgin maryour ladyservants of christtwo great powers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket