RT News June 26, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 26, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Whistleblower Julian Assange leaves a US court on the Pacific island of Saipan a free man after a judge accepts the plea deal he struck with Washington. Nevertheless, his legal team slams the US over pursuing journalism as a crime. Celebrations erupt outside the US consulate in Sydney with people praising Julian Assange's freedom and await his return home, while Canberra decries the court's verdict saying it sends a chill down the spine of journalists worldwide. Deadly chaos in Kenya, where protesters storm the parliament and set key government buildings on fire. That's as anger boils over the approval of IMF-pushed tax hikes.