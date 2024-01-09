Dr. Jane Ruby: MILITARY MEMBERS DECLARE ACCOUNTABILITY TO OATH
171 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Former LTC Brad Miller returns to the Dr. Jane Ruby Show to explain the recent Declaration of Military Accountability.
Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos