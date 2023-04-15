Saint Padre Pio's Prophecy on the End of the World

Quo Vadis

Apr 14, 2023

Many do not know that among so many gifts, Padre Pio had one very special one, that of prophecy, and the Lord Jesus Christ himself communicated with him, and in a letter from 1959 addressed to his superior, Padre Pio talks about the revelation that Jesus gave about the end of the world .

The epistle, which is attributed to Padre Pio , is quite long, full of messages, so we will take only a fragment with 12 messages taken from Renzo Baschera's book "The Great Prophets".

1. The world walks in ruins.

People have left the right path and taken roads that end in the desert of violence. . .

If they do not drink from the fountain of humility, mercy and love, disaster will occur.

2. Terrible things will happen.

I can no longer mediate for people.

Divine piety is at an end.

Man was created to love life, and in the end he destroyed life.

3. When the world was entrusted to man, it was a garden.

Man has turned it into an atmosphere full of poison.

Now nothing serves to purify the human house.

Deep work is needed, which can only come from heaven.

4. Prepare to live in complete darkness for three days.

These three days are very close.

And in these days they will remain as dead without food or drink. Then the light will return.

But there will be many people who will not see it again.

5. Many people will run away in fear.

He will wander aimlessly.

They will say that salvation is in the east and people will flee to the east, but they will fall on the cliff.

They will say that there is salvation in the west and people will flee to the west, but they will fall into the furnace.

6. The earth will shake and panic will be great.

The earth is sick.

The earthquake will be like a snake, it will be felt crawling everywhere.

And many stones will fall.

And many people will perish.

7. You are like ants, because the time will come when people will put out their eyes for a crumb of bread.

Companies will be looted, warehouses will be attacked and destroyed.

Miserable will be the one who, in those dark days, goes three months without a candle, without a jug of water and without the necessary things.

8. The earth will disappear; a great earth.

The country will forever be erased from the geographical maps.

And with it history, wealth and people will be dragged into the mud.

9. The love of man for man has become an empty word.

How can you expect Jesus to love you if you don't even love those who eat at your table?

From the wrath of God, people of science will not be forgiven, but people of heart.

10. I am desperate…

I don't know what to do for mankind to repent.

If you continue on this path, the great wrath of God will be unleashed like a great thunderbolt.

11. A meteorite will fall to the ground and everything will shine.

It will be a disaster, much worse than war.

Many things will be undone. And this will be one of the signs. . .

12. People will live a tragic experience.

Many will be flooded by the river, many will be burned by fire, many will be buried by poisons.

But I will stay close to those with pure hearts.

But regardless of the source of Padre Pio's prophecies, the fact is that they coincide with Biblical warnings that indicate that we as humanity do not have much time considering the signs of the times, especially since the Lord comes unannounced and his coming for all those who do not want to be saved by mercy but, by then inevitable justice, it will mean death.

Because who can be saved, except by the mercy of God?

'Like a father, the Day of the Lord will come, in which the heavens will pass away with a thunderbolt, they began, burning, to disintegrate, and the earth and the works on it will be exposed. When everything is about to fall apart like this, how should all of you stand out in holy living and piety, anticipating and promoting the coming of the Day of God, in which the heavens, set on fire, will fall apart and begin, glow, melt.

And according to his promise, we await new heavens and a new earth, where righteousness dwells'.

And Jesus himself prophesies that heaven and earth will shake before His coming, telling us clearly:

'When you therefore see that the abomination of desolation, according to the prophecy of Daniel the prophet, is enthroned in the holy place - whoever reads, let him understand: those who find themselves in Judea then, let them flee to the mountains; whoever is on the roof, should not come down to take anything from the house; and whoever is in the field, let him not turn back to get a garment!"

"And woe to pregnant women and nursing mothers in those days!"

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kCFo5n4t40