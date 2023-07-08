Day 15 - Vacation July 15

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A day of shopping in Oosterhout. We went around downtown and picked up some groceries at Jumbo. The grocery stores here are a bit more advanced in technology than in Canada, check it out.
