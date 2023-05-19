BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This covid vaccine study is even worse than we thought | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
314 views • 05/19/2023

This covid vaccine study is even worse than we thought | Redacted with Clayton Morris


Join Locals community for exclusive content at redacted.locals.com !

A new study suggests that the messenger RNA Covid vaccines did not impact overall mortality. However, the vaccines that did not have mRNA did seem to.The study analyzed data from random clinical trials. They compared the overall deaths in the vaccinated group to placebo groups. The results showed that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna had no difference in overall mortality between the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated groups. The vaccines that used adenovirus-vector, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was taken off the market, was associated with lower overall mortality.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
