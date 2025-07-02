BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ARE HOSPITALS ACTUALLY BODY BANKS⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
178 views • 2 months ago

Wall Street Apes - This woman’s dad was a doctor in America that reached his breaking point


A family friend’s kid died and the mother decided to help people by donating her organs


The hospital harvested everything and sold the organs for $1-$2 million dollars each


The family had to do a car wash to pay for the funeral, while the hospital made $2 million per organ from their child


The hospital gave the family nothing.


This is standard for hospitals, and that was his breaking point


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1940208409439277553


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9z3wcz [thanks to https://www.afriquespoir.org/fr/news/le-trafic-d-organes-humains-la-pauvrete-peutelle-compromettre-la-dignite-humaine 🖲]

hospitalsorgan traffickingmulti pronged attackbody banksunequal contract
