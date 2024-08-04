BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Demonoid Phenomenon
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
181 views • 9 months ago

And still it goes on..

White Zombie -Demonoid Phenomenon
Video done on/around December ‎16, ‎2005

"lie to yourself, it'll give you pleasure"
Hell on Earth, For What It's Worth, Dead on Dreaming, You started screaming, The wizard of how, The king of the now, Cry like a banshee, And die like you want me

Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and
Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on

The conquering worm, The slithering germ, Lost in black sleep, I see how the gods weep, The horror of Madness, The Terminal Sadness, The cool air of mourning, Gave me the warning

Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and
Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on

Violator. Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and
Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on

deceptionlieswar911bushiraqdictatordistortionaccountabilityricemisleadobfuscationwhite-zombiedick-taterepic pc
