© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And still it goes on..
White Zombie -Demonoid Phenomenon
Video done on/around December 16, 2005
"lie to yourself, it'll give you pleasure"
Hell on Earth, For What It's Worth, Dead on Dreaming, You started screaming, The wizard of how, The king of the now, Cry like a banshee, And die like you want me
Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and
Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on
The conquering worm, The slithering germ, Lost in black sleep, I see how the gods weep, The horror of Madness, The Terminal Sadness, The cool air of mourning, Gave me the warning
Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and
Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on
Violator. Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and
Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on