Resistance in Gaza publishes videos to demonstrate their military successes, with Jon Elmer

Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Abubaker Abed, live from the Gaza Strip, Dr. Yipeng Ge, a family physician based in Ottawa, Canada, who recently returned from Gaza, David Cronin, associate editor of The Electronic Intifada, on the day 180 livestream. You can watch the entire broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/live/9oKEFhy7Z6U
