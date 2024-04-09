BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Resistance in Gaza publishes videos to demonstrate their military successes, with Jon Elmer
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
485 views • 04/09/2024

Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Abubaker Abed, live from the Gaza Strip, Dr. Yipeng Ge, a family physician based in Ottawa, Canada, who recently returned from Gaza, David Cronin, associate editor of The Electronic Intifada, on the day 180 livestream. You can watch the entire broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/live/9oKEFhy7Z6U

Mirrored - 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚

Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

