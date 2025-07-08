P.5c JK’s HOSPITALISATION; IMPROVED stamina, LESS pain MVI_4824-31,3merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JK has had significantly more strength, or stamina, today, and our 3-plus hours together from after 10.30 p.m. was the best for mutual engagement since JK’s admission very late Wednesday 2nd July. A filip for JK was that she had 4 dearly loved visitors today, being niece Kate, and long-term friends Rita, Steve, and Rocci, these latter having travelled especially at least 260-70 kms from Nannup. Unfortunately, her pain levels in her legs and feet were amplifying when I left, however, yesterday and today the pain management has been improving considerably. The ambience and care at Joondalup Hospital have been far superior than RPH, so far, with lovely staff who are trying to help JK through this crisis. We are hoping, of course, that this spirit continues.