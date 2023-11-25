Project BlueBeam: The Fake Alien Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the latest UAP disclosures, it would certainly appear that a
planetary event of great magnitude is taking place. But what if it was
all a giant hoax? Alternative researchers have long theorized that
government and global elite might do just that very thing. IN the early
90's Canadian Journalist and lecturer Serge Monast published the book
Project Bluebeam in which he outlined the governments plans for using
advanced technology to fake an alien invasion intended to create a one
world government and religion. He believed the influx of alien and space
related movies and television shows were part of an effort to prepare
the public to accept the possibility of an alien threat.
Mirrored - Jay Myers Documentaries
