BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Project BlueBeam: The Fake Alien Invasion
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
867 views • 11/25/2023

With the latest UAP disclosures, it would certainly appear that a planetary event of great magnitude is taking place. But what if it was all a giant hoax? Alternative researchers have long theorized that government and global elite might do just that very thing. IN the early 90's Canadian Journalist and lecturer Serge Monast published the book Project Bluebeam in which he outlined the governments plans for using advanced technology to fake an alien invasion intended to create a one world government and religion. He believed the influx of alien and space related movies and television shows were part of an effort to prepare the public to accept the possibility of an alien threat.

Mirrored - Jay Myers Documentaries

Become a Patreon member to recieve exclusive content, support my channel and help keep the truth docs coming! https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?c=544841

Keywords
alienufosproject bluebeam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy