The StrengthCast Powershow. The Cheetah Puts In Dat' Work!

Tyreek Hill is one of if not the fastest players in the NFL.
Of course raw genetics and God-given ability are certainly a big part of the reason he is one of the most electrifying receivers in the league. At the same time in this game of inches, he puts in an enormous amount of work to achieve this amazing feats on any given Sunday.
Also, in our
trainers' corner we show you how his trainers and coaches formulate his
workouts to maximize performance and 'take it to the house".
Enjoy!
