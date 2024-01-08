Suzy Hansen on Greys Guiding People’s Rebirth to Help with their Plan - Part 4 of 5

Part 4 of 5. Alfred asks about bad Greys working with Orion Dracos. Suzy doesn’t know about this. Suzy is aware of her ETs making arrangements with humans in government. Not military people so much, more like scientists.

Then Suzy talks about earth changes and disasters like Fukushima.

18:00 she describes “sweeping” by which the ETs can come over a whole community and see the abilities that people have and assess everything about that person. I think this is like God judging people’s souls. The Bible expresses it in simpler terms that people understand but this seems similar to that.





People were brought on board prior to their death and asked if they would like to take rebirth as part of this plan and help with it.





30:00 Suzy said humanity is not ready for UFO Disclosure. Much preparation must be done first.





Thanks to Alfred Lambremont Weber for giving me permission to copy any of his videos.





The original video is, "Suzanne Hansen: Dual Human-Grey Soul Earth Education mission by benevolent Grey ETs" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-wZJoqfkOA





Suzy Hansen's channel is https://www.youtube.com/@suzannehansen7223





We highly recommend you buy Suzy Hansen's book, The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement at Amazon in the US. https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=dual+soul+connection&sr=8-1

or Amazon.ca

https://www.amazon.ca/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=the+dual+soul&sr=8-2





Alfred Lambremont Weber's channel is https://www.youtube.com/@OmniversityTV





