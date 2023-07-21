Abenteuer & Allrad 2023 (Part 6 - Traveling Through Northern Italy)

Today we make use our Katadyn Expedition water filter and enjoy several stops including a castle in Trebbio and the high mountains of Magregio in northern Italy. We then continue onward outside Zurich, Switzerland and Stuttgart, Germany.

Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!

