Looting the World
What is happening
What is happening
228 views • 10/06/2023

October 4, 2023


The 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony Tells It All
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeZe5B-9vEc

What is the Point of This War - Amalek
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1708535654475309056/pu/vid/avc1/854x480/rheH84c_2feCSmvh.mp4

The tragedy of Ukraine’s stolen children
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-tragedy-of-ukraines-stolen-children/

Trudeau Government moves to regulate podcasts
https://thecountersignal.com/trudeau-government-moves-to-regulate-podcasts/

Approximately 18 people a day dying as a result of cardiac arrest in Victoria
https://twitter.com/i/status/1708997595874705462

Every store is CLOSED on Telegraph Ave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vg-NIhpGfDw

Lahaina Maui Fires Missing Satellite Images 13hrs during the Fires
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UNjXAAzjQJkd/

Water is the "Next Crisis"
https://twitter.com/i/status/1708361993940328847

85,000 Missing children from US Border
https://twitter.com/i/status/1648345165596176385

Child Trafficking USA
https://twitter.com/i/status/1651330854826786816

Plastic Icecream
https://twitter.com/i/status/1708652997100679371

Wind Turbine Gummy Bears
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Mn-Q24kc4BM

Canadian Speech
https://marinfreedomrising.substack.com/p/sorry-this-is-not-barry-hanson-but

Senator Dianne Feinstein's death leaves her daughters wrangling over breathtaking $102MILLION property fortune and $62M private jet
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12578503/Dianne-feinstein-death-property-private-jet-fortune.html

Revealing the Truth about the Hollywood Elites - SOUTH PARQ VACCINATION SPECIAL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcVIMlIaG_c&ab_channel=SouthParkStudios

Saturday, October 21 - SoCal Errant Expo
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socal-errant-expo-pre-sale-tickets-690249734537?aff=oddtdtcreator

Anarchapulco Tickets - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount
https://anarchapulco.com/

Max Igan en Español
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/
https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5


