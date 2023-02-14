© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p285i1uadeb
02/09/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 82: Members of NFSC must expose the truth to the world to distinguish the Chinese people from the Chinese Communist Party. Our exposure of American traitors like Luc Despins is also a fight for the American people and supported by the Americans.
02/09/2023 对邪恶说不 第82天：新中国联邦人必须向世界揭露真相，把中国人和中共分开。我们对卢克·德斯宾斯这样的卖美贼的揭露也是在为美国人民而战斗，并得到了美国人的支持。