Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Promotes Video 'Literally' Portraying Him as Christ. A Falling Away First. Be Not Deceived!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4471 Subscribers
264 views
Published 2 months ago

Faith in man is folly! Trump is deceiving and being deceived! Luke 21:8 2Timoty 3:13 2Thessalonians 2:3 1Timoty 4:1 2Corinthians 11:14 The grace and peace of 'TheReal' Jesus Christ be with you all!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylHNDJF6NcIo/

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

many fish's other channels

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liescovidplandemicthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket