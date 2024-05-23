BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Baseball Feat. #2 Oregon State vs #8 Stanford | Pac 12 Tournament Pool Play
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
17 views • 11 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Hitting Drills and Philosophies with Coach Mark Mckenzie

https://bit.ly/CoachTubeBaseball0923

As a coach, it's important to teach philosophy on all matters, pitching, fielding, catching and in this matter; hitting. Coaches want to provide direction, set goals and install a vision. As well as motivate, confront and communicate. The idea of a hitting philosophy is to have a grasp of how to approach each pitcher before each at bat. Although it may be an individual thing, hitting philosophies start from the beginning, like choosing a bat that you can handle. They should match your strength and ability, length and weight. Get started today! https://bit.ly/CoachTubeBaseball0923


On today's show we bring you an RBI machine prospect sure to help your program rack up the runs. Also check out playoff action from the PAC 12.

Enjoy!


Video credits:

Justin Garcia-Hernandez - Class 2025 OF, 3B - Junior Year

787 Baseball Training

@787baseballtraining5

https://www.youtube.com/@787baseballtraining5


#2 Oregon State vs #8 Stanford | Pac 12 Tournament Pool Play | 2024 College Baseball Highlights

Wheels

@WheelsYT

https://www.youtube.com/@WheelsYT


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

