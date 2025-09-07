Senseless Murder of Iryna Zarutska In Charlotte N.C. Sparks Debate

Senseless murder of woman fleeing the Ukraine war - Iryna Zarutska sparks huge debate over public safety, public transit, and even racism.





Join Rick Walker on Maverick News tonight for this look at a senseless killing and what might have truly motivated what appears to be a totally random act that resulted in tragedy.





Please support our journalism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com





#zarutska, #immigration, #murder, #killing,