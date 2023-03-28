BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"It's a Trap!" Bringing Homeschools & Christian Education Under Control
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
81 views • 03/28/2023

The education establishment and even the United Nations are manipulating conservative Americans desperate to get children out of government schools into a trap that will eventually obliterate genuine school choice, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. This exact scenario has already played out in various countries, and UNESCO is advocating a similar plan to bring all education under government control worldwide. In the United States, there are numerous efforts already to make this happen, variously described as "vouchers," "school choice" programs, and more. But government funding always comes with government control, and this case will be no different.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

moneyhomeschoolingthe new americanits a trapbehind the deep state
