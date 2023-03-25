BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Trials of Henry Kissinger (Documentary)...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
67 views • 03/25/2023

'The Trial of Henry Kissinger.' The film focuses on Henry Kissinger, (now age 97) and his role in America's secret bombing of Cambodia in 1969, the approval of Indonesia's genocidal assault on East Timor in 1975, the assassination of a Chilean general in 1970, and his involvement in the 1969 Paris peace talks concerning the Vietnam Conflict. In Hitchens' own words, "Kissinger symbolises the pornography of power. In 1968, he was negotiating a Vietnam peace treaty in Paris for President Johnson. He did a deal with the Republicans to sabotage the peace negotiations to help secure Richard Nixon's election to president. In return, the world's self-styled 'greatest peacemaker' would be promoted under the new administration.
Kissinger's venality extended the war by four years and cost the lives of millions of Vietnamese, Cambodians and Laotians - not to mention many thousands of US servicemen. Indictments should also include deliberate mass killings of civilian populations in Indochina, collusion in mass murder and assassination in Bangladesh, the personal planning of the murder of General Schneider in Chile, involvement in a plan to murder Archbishop Makarios in Cyprus and the incitement and enabling of genocide in East Timor."

Keywords
murdererliardeceiver
