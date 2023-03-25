The Trials of Henry Kissinger (Documentary)...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The Trial of Henry Kissinger.' The film focuses on Henry Kissinger,
(now age 97) and his role in America's secret bombing of Cambodia in
1969, the approval of Indonesia's genocidal assault on East Timor in
1975, the assassination of a Chilean general in 1970, and his
involvement in the 1969 Paris peace talks concerning the Vietnam
Conflict. In Hitchens' own words, "Kissinger symbolises the pornography
of power. In 1968, he was negotiating a Vietnam peace treaty in Paris
for President Johnson. He did a deal with the Republicans to sabotage
the peace negotiations to help secure Richard Nixon's election to
president. In return, the world's self-styled 'greatest peacemaker'
would be promoted under the new administration.
Kissinger's venality extended the war by four years and cost the lives of millions of Vietnamese, Cambodians and Laotians - not to mention many thousands of US servicemen. Indictments should also include deliberate mass killings of civilian populations in Indochina, collusion in mass murder and assassination in Bangladesh, the personal planning of the murder of General Schneider in Chile, involvement in a plan to murder Archbishop Makarios in Cyprus and the incitement and enabling of genocide in East Timor."