Quo Vadis





Dec 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 18, 2023





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for December 18:





Dear children, whatever happens, stay with the truth revealed by the Lord in Sacred Scripture and taught by the true Magisterium of the Catholic Church.





Do not turn away from My Son Jesus.





The enemies advance, but the final victory will be of the Lord.





Behold the time of sorrows for the men and women of faith.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who is your One True Saviour.





Pray.





You will still see horrors in the House of God, but those who remain faithful to the lessons of the past will be protected.





Courage!





I will always be with you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar Message to Pedro Regis on September 2, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, My Jesus is your everything.





Trust in Him who is your absolute good and knows you by name.





Humanity walks towards the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





Repent and turn to Him who is your One True Saviour.





Defend Jesus and His Gospel.





The silence of the righteous strengthens the enemies of God.





Do not live apart from the Grace of the Lord.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





You are walking towards a future of doubts and uncertainties.





Love and defend the truth.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ipoOW45qmk