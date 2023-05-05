BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Of The Beast Tech is Part of The Attack Undermining the US From Within
mh4bright
mh4bright
235 views • 05/05/2023

”The transmitted 100 and 210 MHz signal components mix within the tissue in the brain 10 and interfere with one another yielding a signal of a frequency of 110 MHz, the difference in frequencies of the two incident components, modulated by electromagnetic emissions from the brain, i.e., the brain wave activity being monitored. This modulated 110 MHz signal is radiated into space.-https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134


Close one eye? Or a copper foil hat?


Jesus Christ said the mark of the beast is on the forehead!! Covid is laying the ground work. W is the 6th letter of Old Hebrew. Whole Populations data is recorded for super computers, including conversations, and for some even thoughts and prayers. Try closing one eye to think clearly! Look at the intricacy of the central nerve bundle - Try keeping Your head covered with several layers of linqstat (carbon filled plastic, just like graphite in the vaccine or YShield EMF Paint) WorldViewWeekend.com, JeffreyPrather.com, TimTruth.com, Orwell.City, FrankSpeech.com


Sources Cited:

World Poverty and Human Rights: Cosmopolitan Responsibilities and Reforms

by Thomas W. Pogge


Some 2.5 billion human beings live in severe poverty, deprived of such essentials as adequate nutrition, safe drinking water, basic sanitation, adequate shelter, literacy, and basic health care. One third of all human deaths are from poverty-related causes: 18 million annually, including over 10 million children under five. However huge in human terms, the world poverty problem is tiny economically. Just 1 percent of the national incomes of the high-income countries would suffice to end severe poverty worldwide. Yet, these countries, unwilling to bear an opportunity cost of this magnitude, continue to impose a grievously unjust global institutional order that foreseeably and avoidably perpetuates the catastrophe. Most citizens of affluent countries believe that we are doing nothing wrong. Thomas Pogge seeks to explain how this belief is sustained. He analyses how our moral and economic theorizing and our global economic order have adapted to make us appear disconnected from massive poverty abroad. Dispelling the illusion, he also offers a modest, widely sharable standard of global economic justice and makes detailed, realistic proposals toward fulfilling it. Thoroughly updated, the second edition of this classic book incorporates responses to critics and a new chapter introducing Pogge's current work on pharmaceutical patent reform.


https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/world-poverty-and-human-rights-cosmopolitan-responsibilities-and-reforms_thomas-w-pogge/541646/item/8185223/


To Be a Revolutionary: An Autobiography

by J. Guadalupe Carney


Fr. Jim Carney was an American priest who, after ordination in 1961, was assigned by the Missouri Province of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) to their mission in Honduras. Fr. Jim had a passionate love of the poor and oppressed; his twenty years as a Jesuit missionary in Honduras was spent living with and for t

