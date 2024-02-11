Dr. ARDIS. Selenium PREVENTS AIDS.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Selenium PREVENTS AIDS. Dr. Bryan Ardis
FULL SHOW. Selenium snippets from approximately 39 min
Episode 12.18.2023 - World AIDS Day - AIDS Awareness
https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-12-18-2023-episode12.18.2023-world-aids-day-aids-awareness
Selenium prevents acquired autoimmune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). "..In 1995, the University of Georgia [published] a study. It's 200,000 HIV patients. For 20 years they followed them. They only had them supplement one thing, selenium. They had them take 200mg of selenium every single day, twice a day....They wanted to track how many of them actually go into full blown AIDS. The number was ZERO....zero [HIV patients] developed AIDS....If you look at Magic Johnson, he is totally healthy, business man, never has developed AIDS, guess what he is doing? He is doing a whole bunch of nutrition...that also includes selenium." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
Selenium Supplement from GlobalHealing.com (Dr. Ed Group)
https://globalhealing.com/products/selenium