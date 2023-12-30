Ray McGovern and Steve Gardner discussing how they are going to bomb the Heck out of Kiev for the next 2 weeks. The Rooooskis will do this.- Go Vlad !
19 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Kiev is going to get hammered
Keywords
newsstevegardner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos