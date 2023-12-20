Create New Account
Wow Zionists Control Our Government??!!! Watch Who Are Going To Be Silent ABout It/
The Edified Mind
Just discussing what Stew Peters has unveiled about Zionist Jews who have captured the world. The dollar bill reveals interesting details. A little on Covid related news.

Stew Peters exposes Zionist control

https://www.brighteon.com/0a92b781-9d8c-4820-91f1-78d2cde18abf

Stew Peters educates AJ.

https://www.brighteon.com/2d78c7eb-6220-43d4-b918-1970bc0b8f38

alex joneszionistnew world ordersataniccovidstew peters

