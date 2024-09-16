Fifteenth Day of Hunger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I show how military leaders are boxed in by the political control of the armed forces, thus by the supremacy of civilian institutions and the principle of civilian control.
And answer the question: "Can the military break free from political, civilian control if the political class becomes a domestic threat, a real and present danger to the nation?"