© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Subscribe to our self defense newsletter:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/
In this video, we give out self-defense tips for dealing with a crackhead.
When you’re outside in public, as a general rule of thumb, it’s good to be aware of your surroundings. It’s good to know more or less who’s around you.
If you come across a crackhead, it’s good to know what to do about it.
Learn all about self defense here:
Fighting Stances:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/fighting-stances/
Footwork Principles:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/footwork-principles/
Related article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/self-defense-tips-for-dealing-with-a-crackhead/
Stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense