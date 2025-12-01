BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 1/12/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 5 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This Week: Is there an agenda behind the fires destroying Los Angeles? Also, is Trump the Pied Piper leading the Sheep into the New World Order? I don't know if people are going through portals or jumping timelines. I just know it's strange. We'll analyze the body language at Jimmy Carter's funeral in the Headlines. After all of that I have a few top stories lined up for you and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


THE PIED PIPER EFFECT

https://rumble.com/v5xzn95-the-pied-piper-effect.html?playlist_id=watch-history


John Stossel - Here are a few students’ experiences with campus indoctrination

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1876662327916859867


Greg Reese - Debt Jubilee, Bitcoin, and the Digital Age

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1877057232929460567


UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer just admitted the UK has been running an “OPEN BORDERS EXPERIMENT!”

https://x.com/jimmy_dore/status/1868276623302348979


Palantir will unleash a system beyond 1984, and most have been too dumbed down to care.

https://x.com/DollarVigilante/status/1870640119704649913


Whitney Cummings Jaimie Kennedy - Nothing to see here, guys!

https://x.com/WhitneyCummings/status/1875580005884842449


When you hear Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and the Democratic Party tell you that there’s nothing they could have done to prevent the fires from destroying Los Angeles, don’t believe them.

https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1877400204145729768


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedydeep statevaccinepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanukraineelon musk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy