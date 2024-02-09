Law & Order SVU Tries to Convince White Rape Victims of their Privilege by Protecting the Rapist, if they’re Black





“We’re acutely aware of the systemic inequalities that exist in the criminal Justice system… our concern is he won’t receive a fair trial.”





He r*ped you.. this is your chance to do something about it.





“I am going to… because I can, I can afford therapy, I have that luxury, and maybe one day I’ll be ok.





But if that teenager goes to prison, he won’t be”





What a sick and twisted episode…





https://rumble.com/v4aeago-law-and-order-white-rape-victims-acknowledging-their-privilege-by-protectin.html