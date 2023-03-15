Covid - Excess deaths continue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe excess deaths
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/databro...
Our world in data, excess deaths
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/ex...
On 5th March 2023, v 5 year average, all ages
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/ex...
Australia, 16% Brazil, 10% Canada, 2% Ireland, 31% Netherlands, 6% NZ, 13% Scotland, 5% UK, 3% US, 2% Bulgaria, - 20% Czechia, - 6% Germany, - 1% Poland, - 10% Sweden, -13% UK, ONS (14th March) https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulati... UK, Week ending 3 March 2023 562 deaths involving COVID-19 registered Deaths involving COVID-19 accounted for 4.1% of all deaths 13,593 deaths were registered in the UK 7.1% above the five-year average. Excess deaths, March 2020 to December 2022 Above the five-year average in 18 out of 34 months Excess deaths, all causes, England and Wales = 167,356 103,585 were male 63,770 were female