Car bomb explodes Israeli military convoy during Qabatiya raid

A car bomb targeted the Israeli occupation forces, in response by the Palestinian Resistance, as the Zionist army besieged the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the West Bank. Footage circulated online on November 6, 2024, showing a previously prepared car bomb exploding violently against a convoy of occupation military vehicles including bulldozers, that passed through Qabatiya when leaving the area. During the city raid, footage shows a convoy of vehicles and military reinforcements of the occupying forces, moving towards the house to be besieged. Heavy machinery was brought there, and a bulldozer began to demolish a residential building down to its foundations, one of a series of violations of international law, which continue to occur against Palestinian homes.

The actions by the Resistance fighters rose after the town withstood the invasion for 24 hours, and it was confirmed that at least 5 Palestinians were killed and injured by bullets, and many more were kidnapped in conjunction with the aggression of the occupation forces. The Palestinian Resistance continue to tirelessly target enemy vehicles and troops including with explosive devices amidst gunfire in Qabatiya, reports the Al-Quds Brigade of the Jenin Battalion. The fighters rained heavy fire on the enemy troops in various battle axes in the shaft, achieving certain death. Occupation helicopter landed at the Dotan military camp, southwest of Jenin, to transport its soldiers injured in fighting against the Resistance as in the footage. Also, the appearance of a Zionist military jeep that had to be carried on its way home because it was tired or damaged from the city.

