Organic Cotton: No Herbicides, No Pesticides

Conventional cotton uses 40% of the world's herbicides & pesticides. Delilah Home's organic cotton is grown from non-GMO seeds with none of these toxins. Their GOTS certification also ensures strict child labor & safety standards. It’s about quality over quantity—invest in products that last and support ethical, clean production from field to home.
