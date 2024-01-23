Under Biden, we’ve gone from Opening the Border Wall to “a Federally-Sanctioned Invasion”

Under Biden, we’ve gone from Opening the Border Wall gate, to Cutting the Wire, to Lifting the Wire, and now because of the Supreme Court, it’s back to Cutting the Wire.
Texas Land Commissioner @DrBuckinghamTX has described this as “a federally-sanctioned invasion”.
Will @GovAbbott “continue to hold the line against the border crisis”?
