© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29j0ild943
2023.02.23 The unvaccinated sperms and eggs will be the next bitcoins! Our fellow fighters do not even know their values. We’re “Man-Gods” (human creating gods), not “human mines”!
无苗精子和卵子就是下一个比特币。战友们不知道自己的价值。我们是人神，不能拿自己当人矿。