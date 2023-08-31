The Prophecies of Zephaniah

July 5th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle addresses the prophecies in the book of Zephaniah and how they correlate to our current world. Pastor Dean also speaks on the different churches listed in Revelation 3 and how we need to make sure we are a part of the Bride of Christ. The only way is to seek Jesus in His truth and righteousness.

"Seek ye the LORD, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the LORD'S anger." (Zephaniah 2:3)