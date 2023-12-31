Quo Vadis





Dec 25, 2023





Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for December 25, 2023.





Here is the monthly message of Our Lady:





“Dear children!





I am carrying my Son Jesus to you to fill your hearts with peace, because He is peace.





Little children, seek Jesus in the silence of your heart that He be born anew.





The world needs Jesus, therefore seek Him through prayer, because He gives Himself daily to each of you.''





Today Our Lady came solemnly dressed with little Jesus in her arms. Jesus extended His hand in a sign of blessing as Our Lady prayed over us in Aramaic.





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Maria is presently living in Italy, is married and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





There will be two messages that will be disseminated on the holy day of Christmas.





In addition to the monthly message of the 25th of the month to visionary Marija, the Madonna will also appear to visionary Jakov Colo for his annual apparition.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjpzgtADDFs