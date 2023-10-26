PAWNS, BLOOD LUST AND WW3 -- MAJ. JEFFREY PRATHER

Major Jeffrey Prather (ret.) returns to SGT Report to discuss the clear and present danger of the Biden administration's demented folly as the warmongers in DC dance Americans toward the Zionist's contrived WW3 on multiple international fronts. May God bless the truth tellers.

