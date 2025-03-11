BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire by Michael Oswald
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire by Michael Oswald DOC


THE SPIDER'S WEB, a documentary that reveals how Britain transformed from a colonial power into a global financial power.


At the demise of empire, City of London financial interests created a web of offshore secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and hid it behind obscure financial structures in a web of offshore islands.Today, up to half of global offshore wealth may be hidden in British offshore jurisdictions and Britain and its offshore jurisdictions are the largest global players in the world of international finance.

How did this come about, and what impact does it have on the world today?


Source:

https://archive.org/details/british-offshore-jurisdictions

