Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet III and IV!So, tablet III was too short and I didn't want to make a 4 minute video. Tablet IV was about 8 minutes so for the first time in history we're doing 2 tablets in 1 c:So they set off onto their journey and they're walking for DAYS. They're looking to confront Humbaba, a piece of technology and prove their might. Gilgamesh has 5 dreams. This in my opinion is the inspiration for alot of cartoons, music, movies, ect. The people who make these cartoons are actually very knowledge hungry, and read ALOT of ancient texts and delve into the occult(hidden/secret/knowledge that is shelved from the people) It's not a coincidence that alot of it fits like a glove.This tablet has alot of intent put into it. Pokemon was a savior with all of their journeying and camping. I waited till just the right time to do the Krusty Krab pizza Spongebob scene. It doesn't fit anymore perfect. Keep in mind the emphasis they put on the legs as Spongebob and Squidward are both walking.